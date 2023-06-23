Manny the Movie Guy’s SHORTFEST Picks

The 29th Palm Springs International Shortfest is in full swing. Out of thousands of entries, only 300 films made the cut to join the competitive award-qualifying festival. That still can be quite daunting when you’re trying to choose which film to see. To help you, I compiled a list of my favorites (click each film title to see exclusive interviews): "PUFFLING" "ECO-HACK!" "DAVID SE VA" "GIANNA" "HERITAGE DAY" Have fun at the fest! Click here for more info on the Palm Springs International SHORTFEST.