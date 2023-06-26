Community Support Needed to Fulfill Samuel Navarro’s Soccer Dream

Aspiring soccer player Samuel Navarro is looking for community support to achieve his dream. Samuel’s journey in soccer has been one of perseverance and dedication, and he now has the opportunity of a lifetime, a starting position on Arizona’s prestigious Barca Academy Residency team. Samuel’s soccer journey began humbly. He says one of his many challenges was being a less experienced player on his team. This led him to want to quit because of limited playing time. However, his parents and uncle encouraged him to keep going. They emphasized the importance of hard work and dedication to achieve greatness. During the pandemic, Samuel used the time away from school and others to dedicate himself to soccer. With the extra time on his hands, he committed to training twice a day and perfecting his skills. Samuel’s deep passion for the game and his growing understanding of its intricacies propelled him to new heights. When normalcy returned, he surprised many with his progress, securing a starting position on his team. Samuel attended tryouts at the highly esteemed Barca Academy Residency in Arizona earlier this month. But it comes with considerable financial costs, despite the partial scholarship Samuel received. Mary and Samuel are turning to their community for support, recognizing that fulfilling this dream requires collective effort. By rallying together, the community can empower Samuel to seize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to train and compete with the best young players in the country. Click here for more about Samuel and how to help.