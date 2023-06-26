Desert Hot Springs DUI Checkpoint Nets Arrest, Multiple Citations

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – The Desert Hot Springs Police Department announced Monday that one person was arrested and 18 citations were issued at a recent DUI checkpoint. The checkpoint was conducted from 7 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday on Palm Drive, north of Two Bunch Palms Trail, according to DHSPD. One person was arrested for driving with a suspended license and 18 citations were issued to unlicensed drivers, officials said. "Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk," DHS Police Chief Jim Henson said in a statement. "Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety." Beyond the use of alcohol, police said impaired driving includes marijuana, some prescription medication and over-the-counter drugs that could interfere with a person’s ability to drive. A first-time DUI charge can cost drivers about $13,500 in fines and penalties, according to police. Impaired drivers will also have their license suspended. The next DUI checkpoint in Desert Hot Springs will be conducted in August. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.