Riverside County Authorities Investigating Apparent Murder-Suicide

CABAZON (CNS) – A man apparently shot and killed his sister and then fatally shot himself, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported Monday. Deputies went to the 1500 block of Elm Street about 4:40 p.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting, the sheriff’s department reported. "Upon arriving, deputies located a deceased female victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle," the sheriff’s department said in a statement. "As deputies were securing the initial scene, deputies were dispatched to a second shooting scene on the 5200 block of Riza Avenue, Cabazon," the sheriff’s department said. "When deputies arrived, they located a deceased male suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. "Both crime scenes were secured and the Central Homicide Unit responded to assume the investigation," the sheriff’s department said. "Investigators determined both incidents are related based on witness statements and evidence located at both scenes." The woman was identified as Rose V. Fidler, 36, and the man was identified as Leonard Gamez, 40, the woman’s brother, who was listed as a "suspect," the sheriff’s department reported. Both were residents of Cabazon. "There are no outstanding suspects," the sheriff’s department said. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call sheriff’s Investigator J. Letterly of the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777 or Investigator R. Birmingham of the Cabazon Sheriff’s Station at 951-922-7100. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.