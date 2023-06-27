Additional Desert Hot Springs PD Officers to Patrol Fourth of July Weekend

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Desert Hot Springs police reminded motorists Tuesday to drive safely during the Fourth of July weekend, noting that additional officers will be on patrol. Starting this weekend until July 4, additional officers will patrol the area for individuals suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to a statement from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department. "If you plan on drinking this weekend, we want you to be safe and be smart by making a plan to go safely with a sober ride home," Police Chief Jim Henson said in a statement. "Think of your loved ones, friends, and family before thinking about driving after you’ve had a few drinks." Police said that last year, 44 people in California were killed in crashes during Independence Day weekend and California Highway Patrol officers arrested roughly 1,000 people for allegedly driving under the influence. Beyond the use of alcohol, impaired driving includes marijuana, some prescription medication and over-the-counter drugs that could interfere with a person’s ability to drive, according to police. Residents who are hosting barbeques and watching firework shows were encouraged to offer nonalcoholic drinks for designated sober drivers, monitor who is drinking, and offer drunk guests to stay the night or help them find a sober ride home, police said. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.