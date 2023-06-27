UPDATE: Blaze Erupts West of Perris, Quickly Scorching 55 Acres

PERRIS (CNS) – A brush fire that erupted Tuesday just west of Perris blackened roughly 55 acres and damaged multiple structures, prompting mandatory evacuations in the outlying area. The blaze was reported at about 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Juniper and Santa Rosa Mine roads, between Gavilan Hills and Perris, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said multiple engine and hand crews from the county, Hemet Fire Department, Corona Fire Department and Murrieta Fire & Rescue were sent to the location and encountered flames moving at a rapid rate to the east amid moderate winds. Three Cal Fire air tankers and at least two water-dropping helicopters began making runs on the brusher prior to the arrival of ground crews, slowing the blaze and closing off one of its flanks, according to reports from the scene. With assistance from sheriff’s deputies, fire officials implemented mandatory evacuations impacting properties bounded by Blue Sky Road to the north, Rocky Hills Road to the south, El Baquero Road to the west and Maywood Club Road to the east. Several residences and multiple outbuildings were initially in the path of the fire, but as of 4:30 p.m., fire retardant drops by the tankers had significantly slowed the brusher, and no homes were under immediate threat, according to officials at the scene. A care and reception center for evacuees was available at Pinacate Middle School, 1990 S. A St. in Perris. There was no immediate word on what might have triggered the blaze. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.