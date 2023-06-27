Coachella Hosts Free Annual Independence Day Celebration Saturday

COACHELLA (CNS) – Coachella’s free annual Independence Day celebration will take place Saturday at Bagdouma Park. The festivities will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday featuring a variety of games, carnival rides, food vendors and a live performance by local band Avenida Music. The evening will conclude with a fireworks grand finale. "This event promises to be another spectacular tribute to our freedom with dazzling fireworks, upbeat music and an overall great time for all who attend," Mayor Steven Hernandez said in a statement. The family-friendly event is open to people of all ages. More information can be found at coachella.org. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.