Man Arrested in Alleged Connection to Series of South Palm Springs Burglaries

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A 27-year-old man suspected in a string of burglaries in the south end of Palm Springs was arrested early Tuesday. Jose Angel Romero-Perez was arrested around midnight Tuesday near South Civic Drive on suspicion of possessing controlled substances, a firearm, and burglary tools, and a stolen vehicle, according to inmate records. Officers responded to the 65000 block of Dinah Shore Drive on Monday, shortly before midnight, when they conducted a traffic stop in which Romero- Perez was arrested, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Police said that Romero-Perez’s vehicle was searched and an officer allegedly found a semi-automatic handgun, ammunition and unspecified tools. "The suspect had been identified as a person of interest in a series of burglaries and grand theft cases impacting the south end of the city, over the past few months," Palm Springs police said in a statement. "Affected streets include Pebble Beach Drive, Paseo De La Palma, Cherry Hills Drive, Calle Loreto, and Calle Palo Fiero." He was subsequently booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where he remains held on $75,000 bail, according to inmate records. Anyone with additional information on the burglaries or suspect was asked to call the police department’s Investigations Division at 760-323-8121 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 760-347-7867 (STOP). Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.