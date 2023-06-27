Seattle Kraken re-signs Gustav Olofsson to Two-Year Contract

Big news for Firebirds fans, after the departure of Jesper Froden overseas, the ‘Goose’ is here to stay. Today the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) announced that they have signed defenseman Gustav Olofsson to a two-year, two-way contract. Goose is back! 🪿🔙 We’ve re-signed defenseman Gustav Olofsson to an two year, two-way contract (775k AAV) pic.twitter.com/8jgaItWVbp — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) June 27, 2023 In the regular season, Olofsson notched one goal and five assists with the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Olofsson served as one of the team’s alternate captains and played in all 26 postseason games with the Firebirds to help reach the Calder Cup Finals. Olofsson also earned two NHL recalls during the 2022-23 season, appearing in three games in total for the Kraken. This comes just a few days after Jesper Froden signed a two-year deal with the ZSC Lions across the pond in the Swiss NL.