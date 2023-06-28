Palm Springs Power continue win streak against SD Grind

The Palm Springs Power are on a heater and improve to 16-1 after their latest win over the San Diego Grind. Outfielder Emanuel Dean was named the player of the game after a big RBI double bringing home two runs with the bases loaded in the sixth inning. The Power would go on to mow down the SD Grind and hold them off to victory, the final 6-4. POWWWWWER WINS‼️Power beat the Grind 6-4 and are now 16-1 ⚾️💥 #PSP2023 #DesertsHometownTeam pic.twitter.com/WPaUeSPjJG — Palm Springs Power (@PSPowerBaseball) June 28, 2023 The Power also had a special guest throwing out the first pitch. MLB Legend Steve Garvey was out at Palm Springs Stadium meeting and greeting fans as the game got underway. The now retired first baseman made sure to stop and shake hands with the entire Power team as well — saying it’s important to come out and support the next generation of talent coming up. ⚾️ Spending our Tuesday rooting on our Palm Springs Power against the SD Grind!@SteveGarvey6 🫱🏻‍🫲🏼 @PSPowerBaseball pic.twitter.com/DQVtMYB5NG — NBC Palm Springs (@NBCPalmSprings) June 28, 2023