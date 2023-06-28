Slight Decrease Extends Run of Dropping Average Riverside County Gas Prices

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped two-tenths of a cent Wednesday to $4.772, the 14th decrease in 15 days. The average price has dropped 8.1 cents over the past 15 days, including two-tenths of a cent Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It dropped four consecutive days, rose one- tenth of a cent June 18, then resumed dropping the next day. The average price is 3.8 cents less than one week ago, 5 cents lower than one month ago and $1.463 below what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.601 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5. The national average price dropped for the fifth consecutive day, decreasing eight-tenths of a cent to $3.556. It has dropped 2.8 cents over the past five days, including nine-tenths of a cent Tuesday. The national average price is 2.5 cents less than one week ago, 2.2 cents lower than one month ago and $1.325 below what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.46 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.