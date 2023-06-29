UPDATE: Motorcyclist Killed in Collision in Valle Vista

HEMET (CNS) – A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with another vehicle in Hemet, authorities said Thursday. The crash was reported around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 43000 block of Mayberry Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. A white Honda Civic driven by a 56-year-old man was traveling westbound on Mayberry Avenue approaching Pleasant Street, while the 69-year-old motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Mayberry Avenue also approaching Pleasant Street. The driver of the Civic was making a left turn on Pleasant Street when the two vehicles collided, and the motorcyclist was ejected, according to the CHP. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, and was identified as Stanley Summers, a Hemet resident. The CHP said the driver of the Honda Civic was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Investigators believe neither drugs nor alcohol were a factor in the crash. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.