Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops For 16th Time in 17 Days

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Friday for the 12th consecutive day and 16th time in 17 days, decreasing four-tenths of a cent to $4.764. The average price has dropped 8.9 cents over the past 17 days, including four-tenths of a cent Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It dropped four consecutive days, rose one- tenth of a cent June 18, then resumed dropping the next day. The average price is 3.5 cents less than one week ago, 7.1 cents lower than one month ago and $1.456 below what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.609 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5. The national average price dropped for the seventh consecutive day, decreasing six-tenths of a cent to $3.543. It has dropped 4.1 cents over the past seven days, including seven-tenths of a cent Thursday. The national average price is 3.6 cents less than one month ago and $1.314 lower than one year ago. It has dropped $1.473 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.