Chloë Grace Moretz, Directors Take You Inside the Making of Netflix’s “Nimona”

I love, love, love "Nimona." It’s a forward-thinking character driven piece that is also highly entertaining. And in the middle is Chloë Grace Moretz voicing our heroine Nimona. I spent some time with the actress and reminded her that we haven’t talked since 2011’s "Hugo" to which she replied she had the same length of hair. Based on ND Stevenson’s beloved graphic novel, "Nimona" from directors Nick Bruno and Troy Quane speaks volumes on morality – what is good and what is bad. And it just might be a shapeshifting teenager with an attitude named Nimona who can save the day. Check our interview below, and for our complete look at "Nimona," click here. "Nimona" begins streaming on Netflix on June 30. document.createElement('video'); https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/06/Chloe_Grace_Moretz__Directors_Talk_About__Nimona_.mp4