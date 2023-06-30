Goaltender Joey Daccord re-signs with Kraken Organization

The rumors surrounding the star Goalie Joey Daccord are now at rest after the 26-year-old inked a two-year contract with the Seattle Kraken. The deal carries a hefty price tag of $1.2 million annually. So it looks like Acrisure Arena will still be on course for more ‘Jo-ey, Jo-ey’ chants. BIG DAC ENERGY! 🫡 We've signed goaltender @JDac35 to a two-year contract ($1.2 million AAV). pic.twitter.com/FYtCNdqI0E — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) June 30, 2023 After a successful season with our Coachella Valley Firebirds, Daccord could be suiting up with the Kraken more come next season. The 26-year-old netminder was signed just hours before becoming a free agent and being able to test the waters. Something to note, with Martin Jones hitting the market – that could open up a roster spot between the pipes for Daccord to back up Seattle starting goalie Philipp Grubauer. Last season, Daccord suited up with the Kraken for five games where he reached NHL career bests in several areas including save percentage. The #SeaKraken have signed goaltender Joey Daccord to a two-year contract. pic.twitter.com/fDuxEslpZy — Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) June 30, 2023 In addition to re-siging Joey Daccord, the Kraken also extended qualifying offers to four restricted free agents, including star Forward Kole Lind. The #SeaKraken have extended Qualifying Offers to the following Restricted Free Agents: • Will Borgen• Vince Dunn• Cale Fleury• Kole Lind — Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) June 30, 2023