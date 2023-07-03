Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage Prepares for 9th Annual Fireworks Extravaganza

This fireworks show is going to be spectacular. If you drive past Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage, you may get a peek at the fireworks display location as the pyrotechnicians have been preparing since last night. And this year’s show will be even bigger. If you can remember a couple years ago, the casino was limited on how they could celebrate America’s birthday, but this year is a different story. Families can watch the show from a great vantage point with music and games like Jenga, Connect Four and Ladder Ball for the kids. So if you’d like to watch the show, the parking lot opens at 3 p.m. and at 7 p.m. is the Drive In Experience. But, not all the action is happening outdoors. "We’re definitely going to keep the casino nice and cool, but the game seats and the slot machines, we’re keeping them all hot," Agua Caliente Casino Director of Marketing Communications Pearl Aguinaldo shared. "We also have great food and beverage specials. We have all American beef hot dogs, which is always a fan favorite, as well as barbecue pulled pork and great steak from our award winning steakhouse. So, we have a lot of things happening on the casino floor" But events won’t stop on July 4th. This Friday, the casino will have a Rocket Man Show. And then the following Saturday, they have the Rupaul Drag Race with select finalists of the season finalist tour. The fireworks will start at around 9 p.m. Tuesday and will last about 30 minutes, so plenty of time to watch and celebrate.