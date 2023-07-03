Little Change to Average Riverside County Gas Price

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose one-tenth of a cent Monday to $4.779, the third consecutive increase following a run of 16 decreases in 17 days totaling 8.9 cents. The average price has increased 1.5 cents over the past three days, including 1 cent Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is three-tenths of a cent more than one week ago but 6.2 cents less than one month ago and $1.399 lower than one year ago. The average price has dropped $1.594 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5. A nine-day streak of decreases to the national average price totaling 4.9 cents ended when it was unchanged, remaining at $3.535. It is 3.8 cents less than one week ago, 2.3 cents lower than one month ago and $1.277 below what it was one year ago. The national average price has dropped $1.481 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.