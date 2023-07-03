Rancho Mirage Now Accepting Applications from Nonprofits for Assistance Funds

RANCHO MIRAGE (CNS) – Rancho Mirage officials announced Monday the city is accepting applications for its Special Assistance Funds designed to support local nonprofits for fiscal year 2023-24. The City Council has allocated $103,000 for support of organizations that have a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status, according to city officials. The program, which will be open for applications until Aug. 30, aims to improve the city’s living environment, assist low-income households and help residents so they don’t need to rely on continued public assistance. Nonprofits that focus on food and shelter will be prioritized and can request up to $10,000 from the fund, according to the city. Healthcare-, senior- , or children-focused nonprofits will be prioritized over arts and cultural or miscellaneous organizations in their requests of up to $5,000. Organizations that are awarded more than $5,000 must sign a contract and submit original invoices or other appropriate documentation to the city for reimbursement of funds. The city will treat funds under $5,000 as grants. Last year, a total of 30 organizations — including Amy’s Purpose Inc., Angel View, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Desert Arc, Galilee Center, Jewish Family Service of the Desert, and Shay’s Warriors — received funds accumulating to $86,000 for various programs. Qualifying organizations can find more information and submit their applications at ranchomirageca.gov/business/doing-business-with-the-city-of- rancho-mirage/nonprofit-funding/. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.