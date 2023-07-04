One Killed, Three Injured in Plane Crash in French Valley

FRENCH VALLEY (CNS) – One person died and three other people suffered minor to serious injuries when an airplane went down Tuesday in French Valley. The emergency was reported at 2:01 p.m. in the 37000 block of Industry Way, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The three people were transported by ground ambulance, one with a minor injury, one with a moderate injury and one with a serious injury, fire officials said. The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration. No further information was immediately available. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.