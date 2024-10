Palm Desert to Extend Independence Day Road Closures

PALM DESERT (CNS) – The city of Palm Desert Tuesday will extend its Independence Day road closures surrounding the Civic Center Park. San Pablo Avenue closed at 5 p.m. Sunday between the College of the Desert roundabout and Magnesia Falls Drive to vehicles, bikes and pedestrians. The closure will extend to Fred Waring Drive at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Drivers can still access Civic Center Park, where the Fourth of July celebration will take place, from Fred Waring until the parking lot fills to capacity. The city expects a full parking lot Tuesday as early as 5:30 p.m. and no later than 7 p.m. Both directions of Fred Waring will close between San Pablo and Portola Avenue at 7 p.m. Tuesday. All closures will be lifted after the fireworks display concludes about 9 p.m. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes and drive with caution due to increased foot traffic. Other parking will be available at The Gardens on El Paseo with a free shuttle service to the park in order to avoid overcrowding. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.