Riverside County Gas Prices at Second Highest Amount for July 4

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose for the fourth consecutive day Tuesday, increasing nine-tenths of a cent to $4.788. The average price is 1.4 cents more than one week ago, but 4.8 cents less than one month ago and $1.391 less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.585 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5. The national average price dropped six-tenths of a cent to $3.529. It is 3.5 cents less than one week ago, 2.4 cents less than one month ago and $1.278 less than one year ago. The national average price has dropped $1.487 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022. The Riverside County and national averages are both at their second- highest amounts on Independence Day, behind only last year, partly due to the run-up in prices connected to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. "We could see gasoline prices under some additional pressure soon, especially as we head into the closing innings of summer next month," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real- time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations. " … At the halfway point of the year, the national average is right at the level we anticipated for a full-year average," De Haan continued. "While that’s good news, I believe we may see prices close out the second half of the year below our expectations. This would be welcome news for motorists as the national average could fall below $3 per gallon this fall." Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.