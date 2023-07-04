Single-Story Residential Fire Breaks Out in Eastvale

EASTVALE (CNS) – A single-story residential fire erupted Tuesday in Eastvale, authorities said. The fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. in the 14000 block of Alder Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. It started as a kitchen fire that spread to the walls, the department said. Firefighters responded at 11:31 a.m. and contained the fire at 11:50 a.m. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately available. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.