UPDATE: Beaumont Babysitter Charged with Killing Child Arraigned

BANNING (CNS) – A Beaumont babysitter accused of killing a 15-month- old boy by inflicting severe head trauma, as well as abusing another boy, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and other charges. Heather Lyn Greenman, 37, of Beaumont, was arrested last week following a two-month investigation by the Beaumont Police Department. Along with murder, Greenman is charged with assault on a minor resulting in great bodily injury and child cruelty. She was arraigned before Riverside County Superior Court Judge Joshlyn Pulliam, who scheduled a felony settlement conference for Aug. 17 at the Banning Justice Center and ordered that the defendant be held in lieu of $1 million bail at the nearby Smith Correctional Facility. According to a Beaumont Police Department statement, Greenman came under suspicion at the end of April after the victim, identified in court documents only by the initials "W.B.," suffered head trauma that the defendant attributed to a fall while the little boy was "running" at her residence in the 14200 block of Barolo Way. He was hospitalized for "bleeding on the brain," ultimately dying from the head trauma, according to the police department. "After an extensive investigation resulting in the service of several search warrants, officers were able to locate a second victim, a 2-year-old child, who had suffered from several serious injuries while in Greenman’s care, but were not previously reported," the agency stated. "That child was taken care of at the family’s home in Beaumont but was not hospitalized." That boy was also only identified by his initials, "A.D." The alleged abuse against him occurred between Dec. 7, 2022, and last April 3, prosecutors allege. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Greenman that was served on her at a residence on Springview Drive in Beaumont Thursday. It was unclear whether the defendant was operating a licensed daycare, or how long she had been providing services. She has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.