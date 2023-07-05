Flames Burn Hemet House

HEMET (CNS) – Fire damaged a house in an unincorporated area of Hemet, authorities said Wednesday. The fire was reported at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 41000 block of Marine Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Firefighters reported the single story, single family house was well involved in flames when they arrived, officials said. The firefighters put out the fire at 8:38 p.m., officials said. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.