Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises for Sixth Time in Seven Days

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose Friday two-tenths of a cent to $4.789, a day after it dropped two-tenths of a cent. It was the sixth increase in the past seven days. The average price is 2.5 cents more than one week ago, but 3.1 cents less than one month ago and $1.333 lower than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.588 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5. "Southern California drivers could see pump prices decline or stay steady in coming days after the gas tax increase bumped up prices by about three cents in most areas," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager. "Gas prices were heading down prior to the tax increase, and so far wholesale prices have remained fairly steady." The national average price rose for the second day in a row, increasing eight-tenths of cent to $3.537. It increased seven-tenths of a cent Thursday. It is six-tenths of a cent less than one week ago, 1.6 cents lower than one month ago and $1.215 below what it was one year ago. The national average price has dropped $1.479 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.