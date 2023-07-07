Intense Heat Forecast for Inland Empire Next Week

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Temperatures will soar into the triple digits next week in parts of the Inland Empire, prompting the National Weather Service Friday to issue an Excessive Heat Watch, advising residents to take precautions, particularly when outdoors. "A long duration heat wave appears likely for inland areas, beginning early next week, especially for the deserts, and the heat wave could last a week or more," the NWS said in a statement. The Excessive Heat Watch will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday and continue until 8 p.m. Sunday, July 16. "Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat- related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," the Weather Service stated. "Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and stay out of the sun." Temps are likely to be five to 10 degrees above average, forecasters said, noting that a ridge of high pressure stalled over Arizona will expand westward, displacing moisture and drying out inland Southern California. Daytime highs in the Coachella Valley will hover around 115 degrees from Tuesday to the end of next week, with lows only dropping to the mid-80s, according to the NWS. In the Riverside metropolitan area, the highs from Tuesday to Saturday will peak at or just over 100 degrees, with overnight lows around 70, while in the Temecula Valley, coastal breezes will keep the mercury from exceeding 90 for most of next week, with lows falling to around 60, forecasters said. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.