Three Men Arrested in Lake Elsinore Robbery; One Remains Outstanding

LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) – Three men were arrested in connection with a robbery in Lake Elsinore, authorities said Thursday. Deputies responded to the 18000 block of Collier Avenue to a report of a robbery, according to Sgt. Carlos Garcia Villa of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Villa said three suspects entered the business wearing face masks and then fled northbound on Interstate 15 after allegedly taking numerous mobile devices. According to Villa, sheriff’s deputies from the Lake Elsinore and Lake Mathews stations located the vehicle with the three suspects at about 7:05 p.m. Wednesday. Lake Mathews deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the suspects fled at high speed, prompting a pursuit that ended in San Bernardino County. The three suspects arrested were Kentrel Forby, 23, of Rialto; Tyler Vansickle, 27, of Highland; and Handy Nathaniel Blocker, 19, of Highland. Villa said a fourth suspect remains at large. A search warrant was executed where detectives discovered numerous electronic devices related to the robbery. Forby, Vansickle, and Blocker were all transported to the Cois Byrd Detention Center and booked for robbery, conspiracy, felony evading, and organized retail theft. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information was encouraged to contact Deputy Noel of the Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station at 951-245-3300. Business owners are urged to report criminal activities directly to law enforcement at 951-776-1099. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.