UPDATE: Board Considers Law Enforcement Agreements With Cities, School District

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved three law enforcement services contracts totaling over $160 million between the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, two cities and a school district. In a 4-0 vote — with Supervisor Chuck Washington absent — the board authorized Sheriff Chad Bianco to enter into a two-year compact with the city of La Quinta, a five-year agreement with the city of Jurupa Valley and a one- year contract with the Perris Union High School District. The sheriff’s department has existing law enforcement services agreements with each of the entities. The largest agreement by dollar amount is with Jurupa Valley, totaling $128.9 million, beginning in the current fiscal year and concluding at the end of 2027-28. The compact with La Quinta totals $34.78 million and runs from July of this year to July 2025, while the agreement with the Perris Union High School District will also begin this month and conclude next July, with a price tag of $372,000. "The sheriff and district share common goals that include the provision of programs that address the needs of students at risk," according to a sheriff’s statement posted to the board’s agenda. "School resource officers serve as a visual deterrent to aberrant behavior and thereby enhance campus control and student protection." The contractees will carry the full cost of services, without any revenue support from the county General Fund. The number of personnel provided to each entity varies, with the highest figure in Jurupa Valley, where 25 deputies and community services officers will be dedicated to operations citywide at all hours. Cities receive the benefit of helicopter patrols, robbery and homicide investigations, SWAT unit and bomb squad responses without having to foot the bills individually. Contracting entities are further spared the direct cost of lawsuits stemming from the actions of sheriff’s personnel. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.