Palm Springs Art Museum to Take Guests Back to ’80s Saturday Night

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Art Museum will take guests back to the ’80s this weekend with its Artful Events Mid-Summer Dance Party fundraiser. The "Bringing Back the ’80s"-themed festivities will get underway at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Architecture and Design Center, 300 South Palm Canyon Drive, according to a statement from the museum. Tickets for the event, starting at $75 can be purchased at store.psmuseum.org/artful/. "DJ Modgirl will take attendees on a journey back to the ’80s in a unique opportunity for the community to come together to enjoy an evening of fun and nostalgia," museum officials wrote in a statement. "The event features a cash bar by Reforma Palm Springs and complimentary BuzzBox tastings including the Coachella Valley Firebirds Paloma." Proceeds from the event will go toward care of the museum’s collections and general operations, according to museum officials. Attendees will also be able to use their ticket purchase for a free admission into an after party at Reforma, 333 South Palm Canyon Drive. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.