Desert Business Association Announces Recipients of 2023 DBA Impact Awards

Palm Springs, CA – The Desert Business Association (DBA), the Coachella Valley’s LGBTQ Chamber, will recognize recipients of the DBA Impact Awards, its annual event to honor business leaders, community leaders and organizations, at 5 p.m., Monday, July 24, in the Cascade Lounge at the Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs. These recipients have been examples of strength and foresight in our communities. This year’s recipients are: Business of the Year: Blackbook Bar, Palm Springs Business Person of the Year: Dan Gore, Oscar’s Palm Springs Outstanding Community Service Organization: Palm Springs Front Runners & Walkers Outstanding Community Service Leader: Ted Guice, G-Force Workout The DBA will also recognize their recent LGBTQ Youth Educational Scholarship awardees. Each was nominated by their peers and the community over the past month, and were selected for their dedication to positively benefitting our LGBTQ and ally communities. "Each of these recipients have made positive impacts over this past year," said David Powell, the DBA’s executive director. "They raised money to support local nonprofits, provided services for some of our at-need community members, kept us physically and mentally motivated, and conveyed an overall strong commitment to and for our communities." There will also be special recognition for LGBTQ youth from across the Coachella Valley who will be receiving college scholarships. These awards are presented through funds raised by Desert Business Association members, and distributed through our partner, Safe Schools Desert Cities. "Our businesses and our communities have learned how to be resilient over these past years, and they continue to share their resources and expertise for the benefit of all who believe in diversity, equity and inclusion," Powell said. "These awards are just one mechanism to recognize and celebrate that." Tickets are $99, and includes a buffet dinner and no-host cocktails. For tickets or more information, visit www.DesertBusiness.org, or email Info@DesertBusinessAssociation.org