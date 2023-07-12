UPDATE: Elsinore Man Charged with Repeatedly Molesting Child

MURRIETA (CNS) – A 35-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a Lake Elsinore girl multiple times over a nearly six-year-long span was charged Wednesday with a dozen felony offenses. Martin Ancamil of Lake Elsinore was arrested Monday following a weeks- long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Ancamil is charged with six counts of forcible lewd acts on a minor, three counts of forced sexual penetration and one count each of oral copulation of a minor, aggravated sexual assault of a child and assault with intent to commit mayhem, as well as sentence-enhancing allegations of inflicting injuries, targeting a vulnerable victim and exploiting a position of trust. The defendant pleaded not guilty during an arraignment before Superior Court Judge Jeff Zimel, who scheduled a felony settlement conference for July 21 at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta and ordered him held in lieu of $5 million bail at the nearby Byrd Detention Center. According to sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Reese, deputies were alerted last month to a possible "sexual assault on a minor," prompting an investigation at a residence on Cambern Avenue. Court records allege a series of assaults, beginning in November 2017 and continuing until last month. The victim, identified by the initials "M.L.," allegedly endured different forms of abuse, from groping to rape, according to court documents. The circumstances behind the alleged acts and Ancamil’s specific connection to the victim were not disclosed. It was unclear why the alleged offenses weren’t reported earlier. Detectives obtained sufficient evidence to procure a warrant for Ancamil’s arrest, and he was taken into custody without incident Monday morning. He has no documented prior felony or misdemeanor convictions in Riverside County. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.