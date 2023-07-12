Coachella Valley Firebirds

Firebirds Announce Home Opener against Bakersfield Condors

Hockey season is right around the corner and we now know when the Firebirds will hit home ice for the new season and who they’re up against. They’ll take on the Bakersfield Condors on Friday, October 13th inside their barn of Acrisure Arena. mark your calendars 🔥 #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/x1BSuumJjB — x – Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) July 11, 2023

By: Talialaina Letoi

July 12, 2023

