Firebirds release 2023-24 season schedule

The Coachella Valley Firebirds unveiled their schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 season. The 72-game schedule includes all teams across the Pacific Division and just one out-of-division game against the Texas Stars. ‼️ EXTRA EXTRA ‼️2023/24 SEASON SCHEDULE IS OUT!🔥 #LetsFly https://t.co/wt7AFEeoNZ pic.twitter.com/3KCYR8BQhQ — x – Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) July 12, 2023 The first game of the regular season will also be their home opener on Friday, October 13th.