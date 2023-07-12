Weather
SoCal Weather Briefing Wednesday July 12, 2023
An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up! An Excessive Heat Warning has been posted for most of SoCal — including the Coachella Valley — through Tuesday (possibly longer). A strengthening upper-level high pressure center over the Southwest will push Palm Springs from 113° this afternoon to 120° this weekend. Stay safe! Limit your time under the Sun and stay hydrated. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings
By: Pristine Villarreal
July 12, 2023
