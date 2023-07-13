Fire Burns Field in Mead Valley

MEAD VALLEY (CNS) – A fire that appeared to have been intentionally ignited Thursday in Mead Valley blackened roughly an acre and prompted a road closure but did not cause any injuries or damage. The blaze was reported about 11:40 a.m. along Markham Street, near Cable Lane, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said that multiple engine crews were sent to the location and encountered flames moving at a moderate rate through an open field. Because of its proximity to Markham, sheriff’s deputies closed the street between Cable and Misty Lane. At 12:05 p.m., the fire’s forward rate of spread was stopped, and it was more than 50% contained, according to reports from the scene. A man was located who apparently admitted starting the fire, and arson personnel were sent to investigate further. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.