Visitor of Coachella Valley Looking For Missing Dog, Asking The Community for Help

We know how important family is, and many of us share the feeling of losing a dog. Earlier today a visitor of the Coachella Valley was walking his dog at the intersection of Baristo and Saturnino, it’s beside Sunrise Park. If you are in the area we encourage you to give a quick look for Stella. Her owner says that she can also go by the name "Pumpkinhead", that’s what he calls her. We have a photo here of how Stella looks. She is wearing a blue leash with a tag. If you see Stella you can call us at NBC Palm Springs at 760-340-1623.