Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises For 13th Time in 14 Days

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose Friday for the eighth consecutive day and 13th time in 14 days, increasing a half-cent to $4.853. The average price has increased 8.9 cents over the past 14 days, including 1.6 cents Thursday, its largest daily increase since May 27, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The average price is 6.4 cents more than one week ago and 1.3 cents higher than one month ago but $1.068 less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.52 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5. The average price rose five consecutive days, dropped two-tenths of a cent July 6, then resumed increasing the following day. "Many Southern Californians still have summer road trips to take which means demand for fuel will likely remain high for weeks to come," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager. The national average price rose 1.1 cents to $3.566, one day after recording its largest increase since June 9, 1.4 cents. It is 2.9 cents more than one week ago, but 2.5 cents less than one month ago and $1.039 lower than one year ago. The national average price has dropped $1.45 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.