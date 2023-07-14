UPDATE: Two Injured in 10 Freeway Crash in Riverside County

CABAZON (CNS) – Two people suffered minor injuries Friday in a crash involving a big rig and a box truck on the Interstate 10 Freeway near Cabazon. The crash was reported shortly before 7 a.m. on the eastbound freeway near the Morongo Trail off-ramp, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. A big rig overturned and the box truck was on its right side, according to the California Highway Patrol. Fire officials said that two people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. A SigAlert was issued due to three lanes being blocked, but one lane remained open to traffic, according to the CHP. All lanes were briefly closed shortly before 8 a.m. as crews worked to upright the box truck. By 9 a.m., the westbound lanes remained open, while a closure remained in place for the two right lanes, according to fire officials, who asked motorists to drive with caution in the area. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.