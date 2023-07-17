Brush Fire Grows to Nearly 8,000 Acres in Lakeview, 35% Contained

LAKEVIEW (CNS) – A wildfire in Lakeview has grown to 7,950 acres and is 35% contained Monday, the Riverside County Fire Department is reporting. One civilian has been injured in the Rabbit Fire. There were no details on who was injured or how serious the injury was. Evacuation orders and warnings are in effect for those affected by the Rabbit Fire, one of four wildfires burning in Riverside County over the weekend. The Rabbit Fire is the largest of four brush fires burning in Riverside County. Evacuation orders have been issued for south of Seneca Springs, east of Jack Rabbit Trail, north of Gilman Springs, north of Portero Reserve, and west of Manzanita Park and Highway 79. Evacuation warnings were issued for north of Seneca Springs, east of a portion of Jack Rabbit Trail, south of 4th Street, West of California Avenue, East of Manzanita Park, south of a portion of East 1st Street, and west of Highland Springs Avenue. The Rabbit Fire remained active, burning in tall grass and brush, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. Friday northeast of Gilman Springs Road and Jack Rabbit trail. There were 152 structures threatened, but no structures have been destroyed or damaged, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. An evacuation center for people and small animals was set in place at Beaumont High School at 39139 Cherry Valley Blvd. Large animals were being accepted at the San Jacinto Animal Shelter, 581 South Grand Ave. Anyone who needs assistance with animal evacuations can call the Riverside County Department of Animal Services at 951-358-7387. Road closures include southbound Highway 79, County Landfill Road and Bridge Street. Roads that are reopening at 4 a.m. Monday are northbound Highway 79 from Gilman Springs to Beaumont Avenue, Gilman Springs between Alessandro and Highway 79. A total of 88 fire engines, seven water tenders and numerous air tankers were utilized to suppress the spread of the fire. "Our goal is to strengthen and improve our containment lines and get around the body of the fire, most notably up in the head of the fire where we have several housing communities," Incident Commander and Division Chief Josh Janssen said Sunday. The cause of the fire was under investigation. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.