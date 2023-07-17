Driver Killed in Collision on I-15 in Norco Identified

NORCO (CNS) – A motorist killed in a two-car collision on Interstate 15 in Norco was identified Monday as a 55-year-old Perris man. David Vieira was fatally injured about 11:35 a.m. Sunday on northbound I-15, just north of Sixth Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Vieira was in one of two sedans that impacted near the Sixth Street on- ramp to the freeway. The victim’s car was reportedly traveling at high speed just prior to the collision, but no other details were available. Vieira’s vehicle came to rest in a stand of trees adjacent to the shoulder of the freeway. Riverside County Fire Department paramedics reached the location within 10 minutes and pronounced him dead at the scene. The other motorist was not injured, according to the fire department. CHP officers shut down the slow lane on northbound I-15 to conduct an investigation and clear the wreckage. The lane closure was lifted less than three hours later. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.