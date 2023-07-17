Palm Springs Art Museum to Host Hybrid Q&A Event About Aluminaire House

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Art Museum will host a hybrid "Ask Me Anything Aluminaire" event Thursday to give art enthusiasts an opportunity to learn more about its new permanent exhibit. "Aluminaire House is being permanently installed on museum grounds starting this summer," museum officials said in a statement. "It was originally constructed in 1931 as the first all-aluminum prefabricated house in the U.S. and is now considered a masterpiece of modernist design." The informational event will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Palm Springs Art Museum’s Annenberg Theater, 101 Museum Drive, according to a statement from the museum. The event will also be live-streamed through a link available upon purchase at psmuseum.org. Throughout the evening — which will feature a panel with museum CEO Adam Lerner and board trustee Leo Marmol of Marmol Radziner — attendees will learn the history and importance of the Aluminaire House, museum officials said. Chief education and community engagement officer of the museum Luisa Heredia will moderate the panel. Attendees will also learn about how the new installation will be experienced by museum visitors, according to museum officials. Tickets for the event or for the live-stream can be purchased at store.psmuseum.org/ama-aluminaire/. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.