Stephanie Hsu and Sabrina Wu Talk About the Super-Funny “Joy Ride”

I love, love, love "Joy Ride." I laughed hard and cried harder! One of its greatest weapons is the charming cast featuring Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu, and Sabrina Wu. I spent some time with both Hsu and Wu to talk about their interest in joining the cast, how they bonded, their favorite moment to shoot, and what they hope for viewers to get after watching the film. My one biggest beef is that they didn't shoot in the Philippines, my homeland. But both said, a sequel should solve the dilemma. See our NBC Palm Springs interview below. For our complete look at "Joy Ride," click here. "Joy Ride" is now out in theaters.