Motorcyclist Killed in Collision with Trailer on 91 Freeway in Corona

CORONA (CNS) – A 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed Tuesday when he plowed into the rear of a vehicle towing a trailer that stalled on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Corona. Riley Myers of Rialto was fatally injured at about 1 a.m. on the westbound 91, just east of Main Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Sgt. Phil Rogers told City News Service that a private vehicle towing a trailer was in the middle lane of the westbound side of the freeway when it "went dead in the water," coming to a stop for reasons still unclear. Rogers said Myers slammed into the trailer at an undetermined speed, hurling him onto the freeway. Corona Fire Department paramedics reached the location a few minutes later and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Two people were in the vehicle towing the trailer, but neither required medical attention, according to the sergeant. He said the investigation will determine why the motorcyclist did not see the trailer in time to stop or swerve. Three lanes on the westbound 91 were shut down for roughly three hours while the scene was processed for evidence and the wreckage was removed. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.