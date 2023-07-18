Ultimate Ice Cream Spots in the Coachella Valley

As the Valley pushes through the summer heatwave, it’s an excuse to enjoy some ice cream. "Lapperts Ice Cream" is a favorite for many here in the Valley. Here are a few other popular spots you can visit in the valley that you might not have tried yet. There’s "Great Shakes" and "Gelato Granucci" in Palm Springs, and if you live near the Palm Desert area, "Lapperts Super Premium Ice Cream" and "Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream". If your feeling in the mood for Mexican, there’s an ice cream bar in Cathedral City and Coachella called "La Michocana Ice Cream Bar". Here’s a full list of ice cream shops that can be found in the Valley! Swirlyz Frozen Yogurt Perfect Pint Brandini Toffee Beach House Frozen Yogurt Safari Soft Serve Rocky Mountain Chocolate