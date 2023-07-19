Heat Wave to Persist Through Saturday in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Excessive heat warnings will be in effect through Saturday in parts of Riverside County, with temperatures expected to particularly soar in the Coachella Valley. According to the National Weather Service, the Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning could see temperatures of 112 to 116 degrees through Wednesday, followed by highs of 116 to 120 Thursday through Saturday. In the Riverside County mountains, temperatures below 5,000 feet are expected to be in the 90s to as high as 104, forecasters said. In the Riverside County valleys, highs of 100 to 105 are anticipated through Wednesday, with temperatures likely to reach 110 Thursday through Saturday. Excessive heat warnings will be in effect in all of those areas through 8 p.m. Saturday. "Strong high pressure aloft will maintain hot weather inland into next week, with periods of high clouds," according to the NWS. "Breezy west to southwest winds near the passes will keep fire weather conditions elevated." Forecasters said the peak of the heat is expected this weekend, followed by slight cooling early next week. "… Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes." In addition, the South Coast Air Quality Management District on Tuesday extended an ozone advisory for much of the South Coast Air Basin and Coachella Valley. The advisory — which had been scheduled to expire at 8 p.m. Tuesday — now will run through 8 p.m. Saturday. According to an AQMD statement, "Over the past few days, Air Quality Index (AQI) levels have reached Unhealthy in most inland areas and Very Unhealthy in some localized areas due to a prolonged heat wave." AQI will likely reach unhealthy or worse in inland areas of the South Coast Air Basin and in the Coachella Valley in the afternoon and early evening hours through Saturday, the agency said. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.