Reche Fire in Moreno Valley 95% Contained at 437 Acres

MORENO VALLEY (CNS) – Containment of the Reche Fire north of Moreno Valley increased to 95% Tuesday, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The update issued at 7:34 p.m. Tuesday was the first since 6:24 p.m. Monday when it was reported that containment rose from 85% to 90%. The fire was reported at about 1 p.m. Friday in the 9400 block of Reche Canyon Road, a department official said. The cause of the fire was under investigation. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.