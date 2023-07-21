Coachella Valley List of Swimming Pool Locations and Hours

From Coachella to La Quinta & Cathedral City, Desert Recreation District operates pools in several communities where you can take a class, children can learn to swim, or you can enjoy lap swimming and more. Here’s a list of Swimming Pool Locations and Hours: BAGDOUMA COMMUNITY POOL 84-599 Avenue 52, Coachella (760) 625-5873 Pool hours begin June 5, 2023 and the pool closes for the season on September 4, 2023. PLEASE NOTE: Hours will be reduced to weekends only beginning August 12, 2023. Entry Fees (no separate entry fee required if you are enrolled in a class or lesson) Children – $3 (Under three years of age are free) Adults – $4 Mondays – Thursdays: 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. (Lap Swim/Open Swim) 4 – 6 p.m. (Youth Lessons) 7 – 9 p.m. (Lap Swim/Open Swim) Fridays: 12:30 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 9 p.m. (Lap Swim/Open Swim) Saturdays: 4 – 4:45 p.m. (Adaptive Splash Play) 5 – 9 p.m. (Lap Swim/Open Swim) Sundays: 5 – 9 p.m. (Lap Swim/Open Swim) CATHEDRAL CITY HIGH SCHOOL POOL 69-250 Dinah Shore Drive, Cathedral City (760) 347-3484 and ask for Aquatics Department Pool hours begin June 11, 2023 and the pool closes to the public for the season on August 4, 2023. Entry Fees (no separate entry fee required if you are enrolled in a class or lesson) Children – $3 (Under three years of age are free) Adults – $4 Mondays – Thursdays: 8 – 8:45 a.m. (Water Fitness/Lap Swim) 9 – 11 a.m. (Youth Lessons/Lap Swim) 1:45 – 3:45 p.m. (Water Fitness/Open Swim) Fridays: 8 – 8:45 a.m. (Water Fitness/Lap Swim) 9 – 11:45 a.m. (Lap Swim/Open Swim) 1:45 – 3:45 p.m. (Open Swim) Saturdays: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Lap Swim/Open Swim) Sunday, June 11, 2 – 3 p.m. Kick-off event – details coming soon FRITZ BURNS POOL 78-107 Avenue 52, La Quinta (760) 771-4347 Pool hours listed below begin June 5, 2023 and end on September 4, 2023. PLEASE NOTE: Fritz Burns is open year round but hours may change from time to time. Entry Fees (no separate entry fee required if you are enrolled in a class or lesson) Children – $3 (Under three years of age are free) Adults – $4 Mondays – Thursdays: 9 – 11 a.m. (Water Fitness Classes/Lap Swim) 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Youth Lessons/Lap Swim/Open Swim) 12 – 2 p.m. ((Lap Swim/Open Swim) 2 – 5 p.m. (Youth Lessons) 5 – 7 p.m. (Water Fitness Classes/Lap Swim) Fridays: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.(Lap Swim/Open Swim) 10 – 11 a.m. (Adult Lessons/Lap Swim) 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Lap Swim/Open Swim) 4 – 5 p.m. (Adaptive Splash Play) 5 – 9 p.m. (Lap Swim/Open Swim) Saturdays: 8 – 9 a.m. (Water Fitness Classes/Lap Swim) 9 – 10 a.m. (Youth Lessons/Lap Swim) 10 – 11 a.m. (Adult Lessons/Lap Swim) 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Lap Swim/Open Swim) 5 – 9 p.m. (Lap Swim/Open Swim) Sundays: Closed MECCA COMMUNITY POOL 65-250 Coahuilla Street, Mecca (760) 396-0257 Pool hours begin June 5, 2023 and the pool closes for the season on September 4, 2023. Entry Fees (no separate entry fee required if you are enrolled in a class or lesson) Children – $3 (Under three years of age are free) Adults – $4 Mondays – Thursdays: 4 – 7 p.m. (Youth Lessons) 7 – 9 p.m. (Lap Swim/Open Swim) Fridays & Saturdays: 4 – 5 p.m. (Senior Splash/Adaptive Splash Party) 5 – 9 p.m. (Lap Swim/Open Swim) Sundays: Closed PAWLEY POOL FAMILY AQUATIC COMPLEX 46-350 Jackson Street, Indio (760) 342-5665 Pool Hours Begin June 5, 2023 and the pool closes for the season on September 4, 2023. PLEASE NOTE: Hours will be reduced to weekends only beginning August 12, 2023. Entry Fees (no separate entry fee required if you are enrolled in a class or lesson) Children – $3 (Under three years of age are free) Adults – $4 Mondays – Thursdays: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Youth Lessons) 12 – 3:30 p.m. (Open Swim) 4 – 7 p.m. (Youth Lessons) 7 – 9 p.m. (Open Swim) Fridays: 9 – 10 a.m. (Adult Lessons) 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Water Polo) 12 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 9 p.m. (Open Swim) Saturdays: 9 – 10 a.m. (Adult Lessons) 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Adaptive Swim Lessons) 12 – 4 p.m. (Open Swim) 1 – 2:30 p.m. (Jr. Lifeguard) 6 – 9 p.m. (Open Swim) Sundays: Closed For more information on pools and other community-related events and activities, go to https://www.myrecreationdistrict.com/.