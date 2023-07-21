SoCal Weather Briefing Friday July 21, 2023

An NBC Palm Springs HOT Weather Heads-Up! An upper-high parked over SoCal will insure the Coachella Valley will see dangerous highs today near 120° with dew points in the 30s. That Excessive Heat Warning remains posted through Saturday evening. An Air Quality Alert — because of elevated ozoze — expires tomorrow night. More clouds and humidity Sunday with the possibility of couple of mountain thunderstorms. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings