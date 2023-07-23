Inside the Funny, Apocalyptic World of “Biosphere”

I had a great time talking to "Biosphere" director and co-writer Mel Eslyn. She revealed the genesis of the film, how she zeroed in on her cast namely Mark Duplass and Sterling K. Brown, her working relationship with Duplass, and what she hopes for people to take away from watching "Biosphere." It’s best to experience "Biosphere" with no preconceived notion so the best description of the film is it’s the end of the world and there are two best friends left to figure it all out. The best friends are played by Mark Duplass and Sterling K. Brown. Funny, heartfelt, and smart, "Biosphere" from IFC Films is now out in select theaters. Check out our interview below. For our complete look at "Biosphere," click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/07/BIOSPHERE_Interview.mp4