Tools For Tomorrow Celebrates Third Annual Christmas In July

It may be over 100 degrees outside, but for The Roost Lounge in Cathedral City, they’re celebrating Christmas in July. "We are an after school integrated arts program where we do writing, art, music and drama in the public schools." Andrea Hecht, the Executive Director of Tools For Tomorrow says. Some 600,000 students in the Coachella Valley have benefited from Tools for Tomorrow over the past 25 years. This year, it’s Rio Vista and Sunny Sands Elementary Schools. The idea behind the organization, to make creativity and the arts accessible to all students. "So our programs are in the schools, right after school, in their school. It gives them an opportunity to really explore their creativity, develop their self esteem, and do hands-on arts projects." Hecht says. In the past two years, the Roost Foundation has donated $100,000 to support the mission of Tools for Tomorrow, which now serves 22 schools in the valley. "Without the funds from the Roost, we would not be able to provide these programs for socially disadvantaged children. These kids have an opportunity to do art, they develop a passion, they learn to collaborate, and creativity. It’s all about passion, self esteem, pride, and their future." Hecht says. The event kicked off with a drag brunch, earlier this afternoon, but the celebration continues with a turkey dinner and a holiday wreath auction, all to benefit young students in our valley. "Well, you know, Christmas is a lot about the children, and it’s a very creative, festive, fun time of year. It’s all about giving back to the children." Hecht adds.